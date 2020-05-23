A particularly horrible week brings about even more sad news as Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura has reportedly passed away at the very young age of 22 years old. Known for competing in various wrestling promotions in Japan and for appearing on the Netflix series Terrace House, Kimura's death was confirmed by her organization Stardom Wrestling with a post on social media. "We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," the post writes. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends."

A cause of death hasn't yet been given for Kimura's passing, but the young wrestler turned Netflix reality star appears to have been the subject of cyber bullying in the days leading up to her death. Because of this, it is believed she committed suicide because of the harassment. On Instagram, Kimura had posted a series of troubling posts, and her final photo, posted the day before her death, was of an image of Kimura with her cat with a caption that read, "Goodbye." This has naturally led to speculation that the wrestler has taken her own life, but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Kimura Hana was born on September 3, 1997, in Yokohama, Japan. Following in her mother's footsteps, she trained at Wrestle-1's Professional Wrestling University. A natural in the ring, Kimura began to find success very early into her life, winning the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship in 2005 at just eight years old in a nationally publicized event; she'd later lose the title soon after to her mother, Kyoko. Growing up as a wrestler, Kyoko made her official debut as a full-time pro in 2016 for Wrestle-1, feuding with Reika Saiki in a series of matches and even having a rematch against her mother.

In the few short years since her Wrestle-1 debut, Kimura had accomplished many accolades. She'd win several championships, including the JWP Junior Championship and the Artist of Stardom Championship alongside her mother as part of a team. She'd also hold the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Kagetsu for nearly a year, and the two were also given a Best Tag Team Award in 2017. More recently, Kimura was ranked at No. 60 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 100 female wrestlers of 2018 and won the Fighting Spirit Award in 2019.

Kimura's fame had begun to spread worldwide when she embarked on an international tour. This includes competing in the American wrestling promotion Ring of Honor, the British promotion Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and several Mexican organizations. In the fall of 2019, she would also become a reality television star when she joined the Netflix reality series Terrace House.

Our thoughts go out to Kimura's family and friends at this difficult time. May she rest in peace. If your or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. A completely free and confidential service, representatives are standing by 24/7 to provide support to those in distress. This news comes to us from Stardom Wrestling on Twitter.

