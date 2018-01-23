There really hasn't been much talk about The Hangover 4, but Ed Helms was recently asked about it anyway to which he replied that it is definitely not ever going to happen. The first movie is iconic and still stands up as one of the greatest comedy movies released in the last 20 years. However, the next 2 movies were critical and box office failures that ended up recycling all of the funny bits from the first movie until they were watered down.

In a new interview with Cine Pop, Ed Helms discussed the possibility of the gang getting back together for The Hangover 4. The actor was adamant that the fourth movie would never happen. And when pressed further and asked about the chances of it happening, Helms simply said, "I'd say the chances of a fourth movie are between zero and zero." For most fans of The Hangover, this is welcoming news as most would just like to forget that they ever even made any more of them. However, there might a small group of fans that wish to see what kind of trouble the crew could get into again.

When The Hangover came out in 2009, it was huge surprise hit for all involved. Bradley Cooper was relatively unknown at the time, or at least not the super star that he is today, Zach Galifianakis was a pretty obscure comedian, and Ed Helms was probably the best known out of the trio thanks to The Daily Show and The Office. The movie grossed nearly half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office from an initial budget of $35 million, making it one of the highest grossing movies of the year and a surprise hit. A sequel was pretty much guaranteed a few weeks after the Hangover hit theaters.

The original idea for The Hangover came from a real-life story from Producer Tripp Vinson, who was a good friend of executive producer Chris Bender. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore wrote the script based off of Vinson's story of getting blackout drunk in Las Vegas and going missing from his own bachelor party. When Vinson awoke, he was in a club with a huge bill that he was expected to pay. John Lucas and Scott Moore were able to sell their script to Warner Bros. for $2 million and the rest is history.

As far as the amazing chemistry that the trio of actors had, Ed Helms says that it is most likely due to the fact that they all knew each other beforehand. Helms, Bradley Cooper, and Zach Galifianakis all enjoyed being around each other, which is one of the reasons why the next two movies even came out. It's a sad day for any of those fans who were ever expecting The Hangover 4 to pop up on the big screen, but this was to be expected. Plus, the movie will probably get the reboot treatment any year now. You can read more about Ed Helm's thoughts about The Hangover 4 over at Cine Pop.