Miley Cyrus celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana with an open love letter to the series that made her famous. For four seasons between 2006 and 2011, Cyrus starred on the Disney Channel show as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana. Following her run on the show, Cyrus went on to find greater fame as a real-life pop star, though with a public image vastly different from her Disney persona.

Though Miley Cyrus has moved on, she clearly still has great love for the TV series. Fifteen years to the day the show premiered its first episode on the Disney Channel, Cyrus took to Twitter to post a hand-written letter addressed to Hannah Montana. Recalling some of her memories of working on the show during that time, Cyrus also details how grateful she is to have been a part of it and expresses the love she still has for the experience.

"Hi, Hannah. It's been a while, 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the heart. I didn't know then... that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands."

As detailed in the letter, some of Cyrus's memories from Hannah Montana include losing her grandfather during the first season, falling in love for the first time, and making some new lifelong friends. She also spoke about how difficult it was for her to say goodbye to the series in 2011, but she remains appreciative to this day for everything Hannah Montana has given her.

"I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty + deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say THANK YOU! .. Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana."

Last year, it was reported that there were talks at Disney+ to revive Hannah Montana with a prequel series. Miley's father in the original show and in real life, Billy Ray Cyrus, had expressed his desire to return for the potential spinoff to reprise his role. A prequel series would obviously mean that a different child actress would be playing a younger version of Miley/Hannah, so that makes it unlikely that Miley Cyrus would return. This news comes to us from Miley Cyrus on Twitter.