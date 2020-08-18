Miley Cyrus does a lot more singing than acting these days, but the "Party in the USA" singer says she's still open to rebooting Hannah Montana. Though she has since moved on to become one of modern music's most famous pop stars, Cyrus is still very well remembered for her family-friendly role on the Disney Channel series. Speaking about the show on the Carolina with Greg T in the Morning radio show, Cyrus confessed that she still has a desire to step back into the role of Hannah Montana again some day.

When asked about a potential Hannah Montana reboot, Miley Cyrus had this to say.

"You know what, honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out... The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kind of stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana. But, also, yeah, I'd love to do a series again. I think it'd be hard for me to get locked into a soundstage for a couple years, but that's sometime in the future, and hopefully I'm directing it."

Premiering on the Disney Channel in 2006, Hannah Montana starred Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as the titular pop singer. Along with Cyrus, the series also featured her real-life father, "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus, as her character's father Robby. The show also starred Jason Earles as Miley's brother, Jackson, and Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso as her two best friends. The series ran for four seasons with 98 total episodes, also spawning a concert film in 2008 and a movie adaptation in 2009.

Of course, one potential issue in resurrecting Hannah Montana is that Disney might be apprehensive about rebooting the show now that Cyrus no longer has a squeaky clean image. Even after the series had ended its run on television, the show had gotten criticism in 2013 by the Parents Television Council for featuring Cyrus following a controversial performance at that year's MTV Video Music Awards. Still, Cyrus is now an adult, and perhaps part of her motivation for revisiting her fictional character is that she might want to see Hannah Montana evolve and grow up a little bit, too.

Back in February, Billy Ray Cyrus claimed that there were discussions taking place to develop a Hannah Montana prequel series for Disney+. "I think there's a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana," Billy Ray said at the time, noting that he'd be happy to return to the role of Robby "in a heartbeat."

There doesn't seem to have been any significant updates on the potential project since. For what it's worth, maybe it will help for the powers that be at the House of Mouse to know that Cyrus would definitely be on board to revisit the franchise as well. This news comes to us from 103.5 KTU on YouTube.