Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is Billie Eilish's chance to show her love to her hometown. Her cinematic concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl will mingle with animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. It will be premiering globally, exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, September 3.

She shared the news with fans on Instagram, saying "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles ???? a special concert experience with @gustavodudamel and the @laphil at the @hollywoodbowl i've never done anything like this, it was the most surreal shoot everrrrrrrr and i cannot WAIT for you to experience this film.streaming september 3 on @disneyplus."

"It tells a story," Billie Eilish says. She felt Los Angeles molded her, explaining, "it formed me, it made me who I am and gave me the opportunities that I got. I don't think I'd have any of the same anything if it wasn't for my hometown. I owed Los Angeles some love. L.A. really just formed who I was, having everything right at my hands. I mean, it still took work and stuff, but I think it helped a lot. And L.A. is just beautiful and home to me. I've never lived anywhere else."

The concert film is directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne . "We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it's a real honor to work with them on this film," said Robert Rodriguez of the chart-topping artist. "The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Seven time Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish's brand-new album 'Happier Than Ever' was written by Billie and her brother Finneas, who also produced the album. The album debuted at No. 1 in 19 countries and has since spent a total of three consecutive weeks in the U.S. She is the youngest artist to receive nominations and wins in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards. Most recently, she took home both Record of the Year for 'everything i wanted,' and Best Song Written For Visual Media for No Time To Die at this year's 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for her theme song for the new James Bond film of the same name.

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles features her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell. Like many performers in the music industry, Eilish had to cancel her tour in March 2020, but she has remedied that with coming to us through our tv screens to the delight of her fans across the globe. Tune in September 3.