Billie Eilish fans can see the premiere of her concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on September 3 when it arrives on Disney+. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the musical performance was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl and captures Eilish with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and sees the Grammy winner performing her songs in sequential order for the very first time. Disney+ dropped the trailer for the event today, which revealed the release date as well as giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the movie.

Billie Eilish releases her second studio album, also entitled Happier Than Ever, on July 30, which follows on from her Album of the Year debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The film will see the performance interwoven with animations that will look at Eilish's hometown and features the Los Angeles Children's Chorus and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, as well as Eilish's producer brother Finneas and orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.

"Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor," Eilish said of the project. "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

President and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, Gary Marsh added: "Billie's musical evolution, coupled with her singular vision in crafting this special, establishes her as one of this generation's premiere artists and storytellers. She delivers a concert experience like no other!"

Eilish recently found herself in the headlines for the appearance of video from when she was around 13 years old in which she is seen to mouth a word from the song "Fish" by Tyler, the Creator which is an anti-Asian slur. The singer addressed her fans online in relation to the video resurfacing, stating that when the video was made she was simply mouthing the words to a song and didn't know they were derogatory at the time.

"Many of you have been asking me to address this," Eilish wrote, "and this is something that I WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that I am not. I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful and for that i am sorry."

In the same compilation video, it was also claimed that Eilish was mocking an accent that was not her own. She quickly dispelled this, saying, "The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice... something i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST."

"Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. Regardless of how it was interpreted i did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it. I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

