A Happiest Season sequel hasn't been handed the green light yet, but director Clea DuVall has ideas. The holiday rom-com recently debuted on Hulu. Fronted by Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a lesbian couple who wind up in an uncomfortable situation at Christmas, the movie has become an online sensation since it debuted. Assuming the powers that be wish to capitalize with another installment, DuVall seems to be ready.

Happiest Season was directed by Clea DuVall, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Mary Holland, who also stars in the movie as Jane, the peppy sister of Mackenzie Davis' Harper. During a recent interview, DuVall was asked if she would like to do a sequel. The filmmaker revealed she would love to and that they even talked about it on set. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I would love to do a sequel... I mean, I have a couple of ideas. We all had such a great time making the movie that we were talking about it then. But it was also just like, who knew if anybody would care about the movie or not? So I definitely am more than open to it."

While the story of Kristen Stewart's Abby concluded with her getting back together with Harper, there are plot threads left to pull. The movie centers on Abby learning that Harper has kept their relationship a secret from her family while heading home to meet her parents for the holidays. Their relationship is tested but, ultimately, they manage to work things out.

That said, the internet has had strong opinions on the matter. Many wanted to see Abby get together with Riley, who was played by Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. There would undoubtedly be an audience for a spin-off/sequel centered on Riley. In any event, the viral nature of the movie suggests that Happiest Season 2 could be in the cards. Clea DuVall, speaking to the movie's online popularity, says she's humbled by it.

"I don't really even understand what viral means. I actually make that joke a lot in our house. Like, I'll get two text messages, and I'll be like, 'I've gone viral.' I'm really just so thrilled that people are watching the movie and are affected by it, and having conversations about it. There's been so little visibility that for something like this to come out and be so visible and so seen and wanted to be seen by so many people, it's very humbling. It's really wild."

Happiest Season was originally supposed to be released in theaters in time for the holiday season. 2020 had other plans. Instead, it was sold to Hulu where it debuted late last month. It quickly gained a great deal of traction online. The movie currently holds an 84 percent approval rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. As for a follow-up? Your move, Hulu. This news comes to us via Variety.