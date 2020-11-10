Hulu has released the trailer for Happiest Season. The new holiday rom-com stars Kristen Stewart (Charlie's Angels, Twilight) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Martian) as a couple. But it's not all snowflakes and mistletoe. Per Hulu, "Meeting your girlfriend's family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family's annual Christmas dinner, until you realize that they don't even know she's gay, is even harder."

The trailer for this Hulu original opens with Kristen Stewart's Abby expressing her excitement to Mackenzie Davis' Harper about getting to meet her family during Christmas. Abby is fully in love with her and intends to marry her, with plans on popping the big question during the holiday season. But a huge wrench is thrown in the gears at the last minute as Harper reveals that her parents aren't aware that she's gay. As a cover story, Abby is positioned as her "orphan friend." Keeping up the lie becomes increasingly complicated and emotions run hot as it all unfolds.

In Happiest Season, Abby (Kristen Stewart) discovers that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family. Abby starts to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. The cast also includes Alison Brie (Glow), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Mary Holland (Blunt Talk), Burl Moseley (I Remember You), Victor Garber (Legends of Tomorrow), Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers) and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek). Clea DuVall (The Intervention) is in the director's chair. DuVall co-wrote the screenplay alongside Holland. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are on board as producers, with Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy serving as executive producers.

Originally, this was going to be a theatrical release timed for the holiday season. Sony Pictures had it on the calendar for November 25. They were hesitant to move it for much of the year as there was hope theaters would be up and running again with the box office back to normal, or at least close to it. That hasn't been the case. Instead, Hulu stepped in to acquire the rights, making it the latest movie to bypass theaters in favor of a streaming debut. Trolls World Tour, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Mulan, Borat 2 and others have also skipped theaters this year. Streaming services have been willing to shell out large sums of money for splashy titles that studios have been looking to offload.

This caps off a busy year for Kristen Stewart. The actress also starred in the sci-fi/horror flick Underwater earlier this year, as well as Seberg, which debuted on Amazon. Stewart will next be seen as Princess Diana in Spencer. Mackenzie Davis has also kept busy in 2020, starring in the horror movie The Turning as well as Jon Stewart's political comedy Irresistible, which similarly skipped theaters in favor of a premium VOD offering. Happiest Season arrives November 25 on the Hulu streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.