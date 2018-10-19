The first poster for Happy Death Day 2U has been revealed. Blumhouse is officially starting to roll out the promotional campaign for the sequel with the release of the poster and the teaser trailer now playing in front of David Gordon Green's Halloween. The first installment was a surprise hit last year, earning over $122 million worldwide from an initial budget of $4.8 million. With that kind of success, a sequel was inevitable, and fans of the first film are excited to see what twists will be introduced this time around.

Jessica Rothenberg returns in Happy Death Day 2U as Tree Gelbman and discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. When asked about the sequel earlier this year, the actress said that it wasn't going to be a carbon copy of the first film. Rothe even compared it to a surprising hit 80s movie. She had this to say.

"Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie - and I wouldn't even say it's just a horror movie because it's a horror, comedy, rom-com drama - into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn't get explained, and it elevates everything. I was really pleased to know that we weren't just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, 'cause I think that gets old."

Happy Death Day 2U will answer some of those time loop questions, including its origin, according to director Christopher Landon. Hopefully, they're able to capture the same magic from the first film without making it too similar. Making a sequel so close to the original is a risky idea, but it appears that Blumhouse is excited about moving forward with the series.

While the teaser trailer for Happy Death Day 2U is attached to Halloween, it won't debut online for a while, which means if you want a taste of what's to come, you're going to have to head to the movie theater to support another Blumhouse production, which is fair. It's also smart marketing because Halloween is looking like it's going to be a monster at the box office this weekend, guaranteeing that a lot of people will see the Happy Death Day 2U trailer in the process.

Jason Blum is back on board as producer and Christopher Landon returned to write and direct Happy Death Day 2U, while Happy Death Day executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by executive producer Samson Mucke. Filming started back in May of this year and the project is currently in the post-production phase. While we wait for the trailer to premiere online, you can check out the poster below, thanks to the Happy Death Day 2U Twitter account.