Death makes a killer comeback this Valentine's Day when Tree finds herself living her death all over again, and again in the hugely anticipated horror sequel Happy Death Day 2U. The first trailer has arrived, and if you loved the first Happy Death Day, you'll definitely be feeling a sense of deja vu after you get done with this one.

From the producer of Get Out and The Purge comes the time twisting sequel Happy Death Day 2U. Jessica Rothen leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2, the follow-up to Blumhouse's (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Jason Blum once again produces and Christopher Landon returns to write and direct this next chapter, while Happy Death Day executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by EP Samson Mucke (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).

Israel Broussard returns as Tree's reluctant boyfriend Carter Davis in Happy Death Day 2U. Also back is Phi Vu as Ryan Phan, who died in the original. But after Tree beats Death at his own game, Ryan is back, and feeling a horrible sense of deja vu. Tree might be able to help, as she's died an astonishing 11 times, and is back to tell the tale.

This is where things get tricky. The teaser asks fans to pay attention. We get a rundown of the events from Happy Death Day, which ends with Tree getting killed on the night of her birthday by a maniac in a baby mask. Tree discovered who the real killer was and kicked her out a window, breaking the time loop. Only now, she is living the better version of her life.

While at a basketball game, another babyfaced killer slaughters her in good old Michael Myers style, and it's Monday the 18th again, with Tree stuck in another Groundhog Day like time loop, which sends the poor woman into hysterics. She knows it all too well, having to run through the paces of the first movie once more. Only this time, death is coming after everyone Tree saved, which causes a huge butterfly effect that is liable to make your head spin, and have you pulling out that old Ashton Kutcher classic. Come on, you know you want to.

If Tree doesn't reset the entire day, all of these people will die. So she has to start the day over and over again trying to save each one of them. It's enough to give you a massive migraine with just this first two and a half minutes of footage. This has Tree doing some pretty outlandish things, like skydiving in a bikini.

The problem is, as the day spirals out of control, even more new people start to die, which is making it harder and harder for Tree to reset the day and get everything back in place. Failure is not an option, and it looks like Happy Death Day 2U is going to be bringing a lot of death, blood and mayhem.

Tree is really dying to figure this all out. Literally, which means fans are going to get to watch their final girl be on the receiving end of some of the most inventive slasher deaths ever put on camera, and there are going to be a lot of good ones. Things really go off the rails, as Tree attempts to time travel and mess with the space time continuum. Who's going to pledge now that her sorority has a Death Curse?

Written and directed by Christopher Landon, Happy Death Day 2U looks like one of the best horror sequels ever made. And that's no small feat. Jump in and get ready for the ride of your life, followed by the agony of your death. Universal Pictures delivers the first Happy Death Day 2U with a swinging fist to the cranium that will be hard to shake off.