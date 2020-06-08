We may not have seen the last of the horror heroine known as Tree. Even though director Christopher Landon had cast doubt on the possibility, it now seems that Happy Death Day 3 is on the table. This, according to Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum, who says that he is working overtime to get the movie made.

Jason Blum, who is a key producer on the Happy Death Day movies, has been promoting the home video release of The Invisible Man. During a recent interview, Blum was asked if we are going to see Happy Death Day 3. Blum didn't mince words and expressed his desire to get the movie made. While there is nothing official to report yet, Blum is actively working on it. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Let me tell ya, I'm working overtime on it. Believe me. I'm trying... Nothing official yet."

Previously, Christopher Landon, who wrote and directed the previous two installments, suggested that the sequel would only get made if a streaming service like Netflix stepped in to finance it. Happy Death Day, released in 2017, made an impressive $125 million at the box office, working from a tiny budget of just $5 million. 2019's follow-up, Happy Death Day 2U, made for $9 million, brought in $64 million during its theatrical run. While that still seems to be a nice return on investment for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, it represents a significant dropoff. From a business perspective, with things trending downward, a third installment would carry a lot more risk.

That having been said, a few things are working in favor of Happy Death Day 3. For one, both movies have been received well critically speaking, which doesn't hurt. Plus, even with the increased budget on the second movie, they are still relatively cheap to produce, which means it needs to make less to be profitable in the end. Couple that with Jason Blum's desire to see it happen and Christopher Landon's desire to make the proposed sequel and it certainly seems possible. Especially if a streaming service saw the potential in it, which would eliminate any financial risk in terms of relying on box office.

Jessica Rothe, who plays Tree, recently expressed her confidence that they will get to complete the story, even if it happens 20 years from now. Point being, Rothe is on board as well. Currently, Christopher Landon is in post-production on an untitled thriller starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. As far as Happy Death Day 3 goes, no potential plot details have been revealed but the previous movie did set things up for a change-up with the formula that would make Rachel Matthews' Danielle a bigger part of the central story. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Yahoo.