Though neither of the Happy Death Day horror movies were particularly big financial draws, they were both critical hits and provided an interesting, meta approach to the slasher genre. Whilst the first movie drew in decent numbers at the box office, the sequel, Happy Death Day 2U faltered but was still met with praise from critics. Though the second movie was quickly put into production following the success fo the first, the same has not happened for Happy Death Day 3, leaving fans to wonder whether we will ever see the continued adventures of Jessica Rothe's character "Tree" and her time-jumping escapades. Well, one person who does think we will see a third movie is Jessica Rothe herself.

"I think it's just a question of seeing if the opportunity for that exists in the world. But the funny thing is I have a feeling whether it's now or in five years or ten or twenty, if we pull a Jamie Lee Curtis from Halloween and Tree comes back as a badass 50-year-old, I know that we will get to tell the rest of the story. I love Tree, I love that character so much and I feel very, very grateful to have been a part of that."

The way the second movie ended near-enough demands a follow-up and Rothe's idea of revisiting the character later in life is an interesting one, and one that worked well for fellow horror franchise Halloween. Though Jessica Rothe seems fairly confident that it will happen someday, all indications from the powers that be, more specifically Blumhouse chief Jason Blum, suggest that a third movie is unlikely.

But, you never know, and the Happy Death Day movies certainly have their fans, with both installments receiving all manner of praise from critics and audiences alike, particularly for Jessica Rothe's charming central performance. The movies are not expensive to make either, which is something that will work in their favor should the studio decide to go ahead and take the risk.

The first Happy Death Day introduces us to Jessica Rothe as college student Theresa "Tree" Gelbman who is forced to continue to relive the day when she was killed in order to discover the identity of her murderer. Think Scream meets Groundhog Day. The sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, picks up with Tree as she awakens in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over once again to save everyone.

The movies were directed by Christopher Landon and written by Scott Lobdell. It stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, and Charles Aitken. The movies were produced by Jason Blum through his Blumhouse Productions banner. This comes to is from Comingsoon.net.