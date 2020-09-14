There is still hope for Happy Death Day 3, and director Christopher Landon has just shared some new details on the possible sequel, including the proposed title. Landon directed the first two installments in the time-bending horror franchise. Happy Death Day 2U set the stage for a sequel that, as of yet, hasn't materialized. But should the day come, Landon has the story ready to go, which will take things in a different direction.

Christopher Landon is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Freaky, which recently released its first trailer. During a recent interview, Landon explained that, unlike the previous two movies, Happy Death Day 3 will not be taking place on the same day. What's more, the title won't have a "3" in it. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The idea for the third film is not set in the same day, if that's a big spoiler. So it can happen later. We're not up against a really difficult clock right now. The other movies were hard, because they were set in the exact same day, so everybody had to look the same, be the same. The pressure is off there... I guess I can give you the title without pissing everybody off," he said. "It does not have the '3' in there! But it's called Happy Death Day To Us. That is the working title."

For those who didn't see Happy Death Day 2U, It neatly set up what we could expect from the next installment. The government ended up in possession of the technology that reset the day repeatedly. Instead of putting Tree through the wringer, they were going to use Rachel Matthews' Danielle Bouseman to further explore the science behind the device. Happy Death Day to Us would take things in an entirely different direction.

Unfortunately, the sequel didn't earn as much as the first movie, which has made it challenging to get the third movie going. Jason Blum previously said that he is working overtime to make it happen. Speaking further, Christopher Landon spoke to where things stand currently.

"It's definitely off to the side at the moment. I wish it wasn't, and I know that [Jason Blum, producer] is passionate about it, I know I'm very passionate about it, and I know that Jessica Rothe is really eager to do it as well. I wrote the idea for the third movie some time ago. I think we're all excited by it, because it's different than the other two films, and so we're really just crossing our fingers and hoping that our fan base continues to grow, which is something that I've really enjoyed watching over the years, seeing more and more people discover both films. So who knows. There might be a time when it makes sense, and hopefully it's sooner rather than later."

Landon previously said that the only way the movie would happen is if a streaming service like Netflix jumped on board. Given the slew of streaming services currently looking for content, that doesn't seem impossible. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates are made available. This news comes to us via Empire.