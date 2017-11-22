Blumhouse's Happy Death Day has passed the $100 million mark worldwide and is continuing to earn money. Directed by Christopher Landon, Happy Death Day is the third original movie from Blumhouse in 2017. It joins blockbuster movies Split and Get Out, which have grossed $278.3 million and $253.4 million, respectively, worldwide. The latter has received five Independent Spirit Awards nominations. A lot has been said about box office woes this year, but some movies have been able to break through and earn some major profits, Happy Death Day now being one of them.

One of the biggest stories in the entertainment industry this year besides the stories of sexual misconduct has been the dismal year at the box office. Variety dubbed it "officially the worst in over a decade," while others claim that it's been the worst year at the box office in over 2 decades. While there have been some success stories, the horror movies have been able to become greater successes in terms of sheer profit. The MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned nearly a billion dollars at the box office, but since it cost $200 million in production alone, the increase over the budget comes out to a respectable 331 percent. Get Out, on the other hand, cost $4.5 million to make, and it earned that number back by 5,544 percent.

Happy Death Day's budget was nearly $5 million and has earned that back by 1,983 percent, which is huge for a movie of that stature. Warner Bros. Justice League was able to almost make $100 million in its opening weekend, but it cost far more to make, which in the end might make the movie deemed a failure for not coming close to the entire budget. Another leftfield hit was Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of IT, which dominated the box office for a solid month, becoming the highest grossing horror movie of all time.

Happy Death Day starring Jessica Rothenberg, is essentially a variation on Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, and Before I Fall done up as a comedic slasher movie. The movie was the biggest-grossing non-sequel slasher movie since 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer and the biggest original slasher hit since the 1996's original Scream years ago. Horror is coming up fast as a reliable genre that will get people off of the couch and into the movie theaters for.

Happy Death Day as well as the other original Blumhouse releases of 2017 are seeing a huge profit margin for smaller budgets and Hollywood is beginning to take notice, especially after the dismal box office year for blockbusters. That being said, The Last Jedi is reportedly on track to bring things up a notch with a $200 million debut in a few weeks. Happy Death Day has still yet to open in some overseas markets, so there's still time for the movie to drag in some more cash. You can read more about the success of Happy Death Day via Deadline.