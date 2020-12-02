Interconnected cinematic universes are all the rage these days. Kickstarted by the MCU, other studios have also attempted to set up their own "shared fictional world" franchises, from the DCEU to the Conjuring universe. Now, Jessica Rothe, who played the lead role of "Tree" in filmmaker Christopher Landon's breakout hit horror-comedy Happy Death Day and its sequel, has revealed to CinemaBlend that she would like a crossover movie with Millie, the protagonist of Landon's latest offering Freaky.

"That would be so insane and so much fun. I'm down. Here's the thing, like anything that Chris [Landon] comes up with or CinemaBlend pitches it just sounds like a fun, wonderful romp. I think one of the things I love so much about the Happy Death Day movies and what was infused into Freaky, even though it was in such a new and inventive way is those worlds are so fun and filled with humor and heart. Both of those movies have so much heart even though they are funny, dark and so twisted and that's the reason I think they could overlap. And there is that little bit of unexplained magic, sci-fi twistiness, so I can totally see how maybe Tree and Millie figure some shit out together."

Freaky tells the story of awkward high school student Millie, played by Kathryn Newton, who swaps bodies with a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher, played by Vince Vaughn. Much like Happy Death Day, which featured Rothe's character on the run from a killer in the span of a single day, Freaky has Millie and the Butcher facing off over a 24-hour period, at the end of which the body-swap would become permanent. For her part, Jessica Rothe is honored to share the title of a "scream queen" in Christopher Landon's cinematic universe along with Newton and Vaughn.

"I love [Freaky] so much and I also just love Chris Landon, and I love his brain. And I feel so honored that both Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn are my fellow scream queens. Like the fact that Vince Vaughn is a scream queen is one of my favorite things in the world. I think they were absolutely astounding in the film. It's so much fun, they really blew me away."

The reviews for Freaky have been largely positive, with critics praising the acting of Vaughn and Newton for helping sell the premise of the body swap. It would not be surprising if a follow-up sequel is made for Freaky, and since fans are clamoring for a second sequel to Happy Death Day as well, it is completely possible to combine the two ideas, and have Millie and Tree cross over in a film that is both a sequel to Freaky and Happy Death Day 2U. Only time will tell if that is the direction Landon decides to take the two franchises in.

Directed by Christopher Landon, Freaky features Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Oshervich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori. The film is now in theaters, and it arrives on VOD on December 4. This news was first reported at CinemaBlend.