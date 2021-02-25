Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald would be on board for a Happy Gilmore sequel, and someone in Hollywood needs to make this happen ASAP. In honor of the classic comedy's recent 25th anniversary, Sandler channeled Happy by showing off his golf skills with a video posted to Twitter. In character as Happy's nemesis Shooter McGavin, McDonald posted a video of his own in response to Sandler, putting a ball into a cup while taunting Happy Gilmore.

There's been no indication that a Happy Gilmore sequel would ever happen, but fans have been pleading with Sandler to revisit the iconic character in a follow-up movie. One idea that's been pitched would be to have Happy and Shooter both return to compete against each other once again as part of a senior golf tour. Speaking about the possibility on The Dan Patrick Show, Adam Sandler teased that he'd be down to return, although the idea hasn't been seriously discussed.

"It hasn't been discussed, but it certainly has been discussed on the internet. Believe me, that senior tour idea, it would be so amazing... Yes, you can greenlight this."

Turning to McDonald, Patrick also asks if he would be keen on returning for Happy Gilmore 2 as Shooter McGavin, and the actor made it clear that he's 100% on board.

"I am double in. I would love to do it. Everybody's been screaming for it, like Adam Said, on the internet. I've just got to say, it would be a complete blast. A senior tour with us two? Oh my god."

Christopher McDonald also speaks about how fans still recognize him as the Happy Gilmore antagonist to this day, as people are constantly screaming, "Shooter!" at him everywhere he goes. Both McDonald and Sandler have appeared in dozens of other roles since, but each is still synonymous with their iconic characters from this movie. The Twitter videos posted by the actors on the 25th anniversary also generated a lot of excitement on social media, demonstrating just how popular the movie still is with fans a quarter of a century later.

Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. It stars Sandler as an aspiring hockey player who begrudgingly turns to golf when he discovers he has a hidden talent for the sport. Winning the pro golf tour will also give him the money he needs to save his grandmother's (Frances Bay) house. Standing in his way is top golf star Shooter McGavin (McDonald), but he'll have the support of his love interest Virginia (Julie Bowen) and his mentor Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers).

Sandler and Bowen reunited last year for the Netflix movie Hubie Halloween, which also featured Ben Stiller reprising his role as the abusive orderly in Happy Gilmore. This is the closest we've come to an official Happy Gilmore sequel so far, though Sandler and Bowen played different characters. Because Sandler and McDonald would be game to return for a sequel, now's the time to make it happen. This news comes to us from The Dan Patrick Show.