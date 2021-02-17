Christopher McDonald reprised the role of Shooter McGavin to rekindle his Happy Gilmore feud with Adam Sandler on the movie's 25th anniversary. In honor of the classic comedy turning a quarter-century old, Sandler hopped on social media to post a video of himself testing his gold styles. Driving a ball in a manner what would have thrilled his character, Sandler proved that he's still got it while uttering to the camera, "You're dead, Shooter."

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

After watching the video, McDonald wasn't about to let his movie rival show him up. Jumping on a Twitter account made for Shooter McGavin, McDonald posted a Happy Gilmore video of his own. While staying in character as Shooter, the "former #1 golfer in the world" shows that he's still got it as well with a perfect putt of a golf ball into a cup on the floor. The footage is simultaneously hilarious and amazing, and you can check it out for yourself below.

"Nice drive, Gilmore. 25 years, huh? Let's see if it's Shooter's tour. Check it out," Christopher McDonald says in the video as he sets up the ball and putts it into the cup. He then adds, "Money! Shooter's still got it. Thank you to all the fans, and thank you to you, Adam Sandler."

Referencing a scene from the movie, Shooter adds: "And why don't you just meet me at the ninth green at 9, Gilmore? Little secret of the pros, okay? And, Gilmore, wear something nice. 25th anniversary, baby! Shooter out."

Fans of the movie will of course remember when Shooter McGavin sent Happy Gilmore to the ninth green at 9 wearing a nice suit, only for the automatic sprinkling system to leave him a soaked mess. The action was one of many that made Shooter such a great villain that fans loved to hate. Combined with several other amusing quotes and moments from the movie, McDonald's take on Shooter has certainly made the character one of the most memorable movie villains ever.

Directed by Dennis Dugan, Happy Gilmore was released in 1996. Along with Sandler and McDonald, the movie starred Sandler's Hubie Halloween co-star Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Happy's love interest. The movie also starred Carl Weathers as Happy's mentor Chubbs Peterson, Frances Bay as Grandma Gilmore, Ben Stiller as an abusive nursing home manager, and former host of The Price Is Right Bob Barker as himself.

In the 25 years since Happy Gilmore was released}, McDonald has gone on to pick up other memorable roles in movies like Requiem for a Dream, Dirty Work, and The Iron Giant. More recently, he appeared in the Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes and has had recurring roles on TV shows like Ballers, The Good Wife, and The Real Bros of Simi Valley. He's certainly done a lot since, but it's nice to see McDonald returning to one of his most iconic roles.

If you want to revisit McDonald's performance as Shooter McGavin for the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore, you can find the movie streaming on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Shooter McGavin on Twitter.