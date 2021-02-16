On the 25th anniversary of the comedy classic Happy Gilmore, star Adam Sandler showed off his golf skills in a new video posted online to prove that he's still got it. Released on Feb. 16, 1996, Happy Gilmore still stands as one of Sandler's best movies and one of the most memorable comedies of the 1990s. 25 years to the day after the movie first debuted on the big screen, Sandler took to Twitter to whack a golf ball once again in a way that would have made his character proud.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

"Okay, it's been 25 years since I've done this. Let's see what happens," Sandler says in the clip. As he tees up the ball with a club in hand, Sandler adds, "Shooter McGavin, this is for you."

Of course, Adam Sandler whacks the ball out of sight, and while we can't see where it lands, it might as well have been a hole in one. After the hit, Sandler says, "And I'm not lying to you, that is smashed. Smashed! That went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter!"

Fans of the original movie will of course recognize the name Shooter McGavin as Happy Gilmore's golf rival, as played by Christopher McDonald. In the movie, Sandler played a hockey hopeful who reluctantly turns to golf when he discovers a hidden talent for the sport. Standing in his way to winning the championship is pro golfer Shooter McGavin, but the people supporting Happy are Carl Weathers as Chubbs Peterson, Frances Bay as Granda Gilmore, and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Happy's love interest.

Happy Gilmore is also very well remembered for the iconic fight scene between Adam Sandler and Bob Barker. With the former host of The Price Is Right playing himself, the two break out in a violent fight during a televised celebrity golf tournament with the elderly game show host coming out on top. There are many quotes that fans of the movie still remember today, and chief among them is the moment when Happy tells Bob how the "price is wrong, b****." That scene in particular also won an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.

Happy Gilmore was co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy and directed by Dennis Dugan. Many notable stars were also featured in the movie in bit parts, including Kevin Nealon, Joe Flaherty, Will Sasso, and Lee Trevino. Ben Stiller played an uncredited role as a sadistic orderly taunting the residents of the nursing home he manages. Last year, Stiller reprised the role in Sandler's Netflix movie Hubie Halloween, which reunited Happy Gilmore stars Sandler and Julie Bowen. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

For a lot of fans of the actor, Happy Gilmore will always be one of Sandler's funniest movies. There couldn't have been a better way to see Sandler commemorate the 25th anniversary of the movie than by hitting the green one more time. If you want to revisit the iconic comedy to celebrate its anniversary, it's currently streaming on HBO Max. This story comes to us from Adam Sandler on Twitter.