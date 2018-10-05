Discover what happens on the other side of the street in the outrageous comedy, The Happytime Murders arriving on Digital on November 20, 2018 and on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand on December 4, 2018 from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

"Hilarious, wickedly original and crazily quirky" (Neil Pond, Parade), The Happytime Murders is directed and produced by Brian Henson (The Muppet Christmas Carol) alongside producers Jeffrey Hayes, Melissa McCarthy, and Ben Falcone. The film also features an all-star comedic cast including Melissa McCarthy (The Boss), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Joel McHale (Community), and Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect).

The Happytime Murders is a raunchy comedy set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show. A hilarious buddy cop murder mystery comedy at heart, the film is unapologetically bold and keeps audiences entertained from start to finish.

Packed with clever improv and shocking humor, The Happytime Murders on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital showcases side-splitting bonus features including deleted scenes, a gag reel, feature commentary with filmmakers and cast, and special featurettes that take fans further into the twisted and scandalous world inhabited by both humans and puppets.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL

• Deleted Scenes

• Gag Reel

• Line-O-Rama

• Virtual Environments: Go behind the scenes to see the transformation of the film's virtual environments including visual effects through backdrops, action scenes, and the movements of the puppets themselves.

• Avatars Demo: VFX supervisors discuss how The Happytime Murders created a new realm of puppet movies by using avatars to make the puppets come to life.

• Theatrical Trailers

• Feature Commentary with Director Brian Henson and voice actor Bill Barretta

