In select drive-ins and virtual cinemas on August 21 and available on demand and digital on August 25, Hard Kill is coming for you and we've got an exclusive clip below to prove it. In the movie, a team of mercenaries find themselves racing against the clock to protect the fate of the human race before it's too late.

When billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Bruce Willis) hires a team of mercenaries to protect a lethal piece of technology, security expert and team leader Derek Miller (Jesse Metcalfe) finds himself in a deadly showdown with an old enemy. The mission becomes even higher risk when Chalmers' daughter is kidnapped by a terrorist group who will stop at nothing to obtain the tech. Miller and his team must race against the clock to save her and protect the fate of the human race before it's too late.

Director Matt Eskandari recently talked about the movie.

"My vision for Hard Kill was to create a relentless, tense and suspenseful heist thriller homage to some of my favorite 80s action B-movies. A story that creates a non-stop escalation of driving momentum and sustained action set pieces. The audience will always be kept on their toes and holding their breath in anticipation of what's coming at them next."

"This is a story, that at its essence is a thrilling 'cat and mouse chase' between our band of former army grunts turned Paid Military Contractors lead by Jesse Metcalf as Derek Miller. They have to dig deep to fight back a heavy onslaught and survive through grit, determination and old school kick ass-ery. Getting a chance to do so many more stunts and gun-work than I've ever done in a film was a major challenge in such a quick 10 day shoot. Thankfully, I was able to really maximize as much of the shootouts in a safe and effective way that kept the story moving forward."

Hard Kill stars Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives, Dallas), Bruce Willis (Die Hard franchise, Pulp Fiction), and professional wrestler Natalie Eva Marie (Total Divas). The film is directed by Matt Eskandari (Survive the Night, 12 Feet Deep) from a screenplay by Joe Russo (The Au Pair Nightmare) and Chris LaMont (Dark, Deadly & Dreadful), story by Clayton Haugen and Nikolai From.

Vertical Entertainment will release the action/sci-fi film Hard Kill in theaters and on Digital and On Demand on August 28, 2020.