Mountain Dew is launching new alcoholic flavors in 2022. It has just been announced that Pepsi and The Boston Beer Company are collaborating on a new line of alcoholic beverages that combines the flavorful goodness of soda with the extra kick that alcohol can provide. Dubbed HARD MTN DEW, the new drink comes in three flavors: Classic, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. All three are 5% alcohol by volume and contain zero sugar.

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages," Dave Burwick, CEO of Boston Beer Company, said in a statement. "The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love."

Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO added: "For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans. The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect."

This news follows a previous announcement that Pepsi rival Coca-Cola was working with Molson Coors Beverage to develop Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, its first alcoholic beverage in decades. Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta later told analysts that the company would consider moving into the alcohol business as well. They have since filed a trademark application to sell Rockstar-branded beer and hard seltzer, though it's unclear when those drinks will arrive.

In a press release, Pepsi stated that they "understand the importance of delivering new, breakthrough innovations to address the changing tastes of drinkers." Mountain Dew sodas are obviously a popular drink of choice for teenagers not yet old enough to legally purchase alcohol, but the company makes it clear that the product will be appropriately promoted. Boston Beer says that the drinks will be "marketed to adults of legal age and merchandised consistently with other alcoholic beverages."

This doesn't mean Pepsi won't continue to develop other sodas to be enjoyed by people of all ages. In honor of the Easter holiday season this year, Pepsi unveiled a limited edition marshmallow flavored cola in collaboration with Peeps. Unlike the HARD MTN DEW, however, the plan wasn't for that special drink to be sold in stores. They were sent to fans as part of a social media giveaway, and only a limited number of the cans were shipped out.

Pepsi has also made efforts to spread the flavor of Mountain Dew outside of its traditional soda bubble. Earlier this year, they launched MTN DEW RISE ENERGY, a new energy drink with more caffeine than what a traditional Mountain Dew has to offer. Alcoholic drinks might have been the next step that makes the most sense.

As for the HARD MTN DEW, the alcoholic soda is scheduled to be released in the United States in 2022. Already, people are sharing their thoughts on social media about the alcoholic drink, and for the most part, people seem rather entertained. This news comes to us from USA Today.

