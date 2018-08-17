Liam Neeson's Hard Powder now has an official release date of February 8th, 2019. The movie was first announced in February of last year, and it puts the actor in very familiar territory. After retiring from action movies, coming back, and saying that Taken 4 isn't going to happen, Neeson is basically doing another action-thriller revenge movie, but with a snowplow this time around. The veteran actor is just begging for Mr. Plow jokes from The Simpsons to come his way, which he might actually want.

Hard Powder is an action-thriller, with Liam Neeson portraying Nels Coxman, who is known as a "nose-to-the-grindstone family man," living in a Colorado resort town with his wife, who is portrayed by Laura Dern. Coxman is "beloved" around town because he operates the snowplow that keeps the roads clean and safe. He is even awarded the "Citizen of the Year" award for doing such a wonderful job around the town. However, when his son is brutally murdered by a drug lord, Coxman's working class ordinary man persona goes out the window. Coxman, along with his snowplow, are hellbent on revenge, as he turns into a skilled killer prepared to take down an entire drug cartel for killing his son.

Hans Petter Moland directed Hard Powder, and this will be his second time doing so. The movie is a remake of Moland's 2014 Norwegian film, In Order of Disappearance. Now, if things didn't already sound kind of fishy, the original character in the Norwegian version goes by the name of Nils Dickman. Liam Neeson is playing Nels Coxman, so it's hard to tell if we should be taking a movie called Hard Powder too seriously. This movie is dangerously close to having a rival gang called Plow King.

In February of 2017, it was revealed that Liam Neeson had joined the cast of Hard Powder, with Hans Petter Moland on board to helm the project. The screenplay for the American version of the film was written by Frank Baldwin. Michael Shamberg produces the film, along with StudioCanal. In March 2017, Domenick Lombardozzi, Emmy Rossum, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Laura Dern, William Forsythe, Julia Jones and John Doman joined the cast. In Order of Disappearance is listed under black comedy, but it's not clear if Hard Powder will retain that aspect.

A trailer for Hard Powder has yet to be released, so we don't know the true nature of the film at this time. On paper, it certainly looks like it will retain the black comedy aspects of the original Norwegian version, but has not been officially confirmed. Watching Liam Neeson take revenge in a black comedy sure sounds a lot better than him getting serious revenge like he has a bunch of times before. Hard Powder opens in theaters on February 8th, 2019. This news was originally reported by Deadline.