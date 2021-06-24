James Gunn has released another official trailer for The Suicide Squad, and Harley Quinn has since started trending as thousands of fans praise Margot Robbie. After Robbie first appeared in the role in the original Suicide Squad from David Ayer, she later returned as Harley in last year's spinoff Birds of Prey. The fan favorite will be back as Harley Quinn once again for The Suicide Squad, and for a great deal of fans, she's the biggest reason they'll be watching. "Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is the thing I'm most excited for in The Suicide Squad. She's going to kill it once again," says one fan in response to the trailer.

"Honestly, I'd go see this just to see Margot Robbie play Harley again because she is so amazing in the role," adds another fan. "Movie looks like a ton of fun, can't wait!"

Including some screenshots of Robbie in the new trailer, another fan writes, "Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the new Suicide Squad trailer! I can't, she is so perfect!"

Another tweet from a fan says, "once again, i will only be watching suicide squad for miss margot robbie bc she is THAT powerful. and harley quinn is the best dc character tbh."

And another post by Erik Davis reads: "Can we also take a minute to credit Margot Robbie for all that she brings to Harley Quinn? Everyone is always going on about Affleck and Cavill, and I'm just like put Margot as Harley in all the DC movies. I'm there for it. Cannot wait to see her in Gunn's The Suicide Squad."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robbie spoke about how shooting The Suicide Squad made her feel like she was in a crazy war movie. "The first set we shot on was this beach," Robbie said. "It was so amazing. Palm trees. An ocean with a wave machine in it. Pyrotechnics. Special effects. Explosions everywhere. It was like being in a proper, crazy war movie."

"She's able to do the comedy. She's able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way," Gunn said of Robbie in a separate interview with the Associated Press. "And so I wrote the biggest action scene I've ever done all around Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It's probably my favorite four minutes of film I've ever shot before."

The filmmaker added: "[Margot] can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, 'OK, well you can do everything but one thing.' But she's such a great actress. She embodies the character."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Robbie as Harley Quinn alongside other big names like Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, and Peter Capaldi as the Thinker. The movie will be released on August 6, both in theaters and on HBO Max.

