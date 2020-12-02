For a long time, rumours have been afloat that The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and Suicide Squad actor Margot Robbie have been clashing over the fact that they both play the character of Harley Quinn, the by-default leader of the team of supervillains. Cuoco is known for voicing the character in the popular animated series of the same name and Robbie has already reprised the antihero across two films, with a third in the pipeline. But Cuoco has finally addressed the reports, debunking that the two actors ever had a clash to begin with.

Recently, Kaley Cuoco sat down for a chat with the outlet Interview Magazine, wherein actor David Spade interviewed her. Halfway through the conversation, he veered talk towards the actor's successful series and indirectly addressed the feud rumours. "It's very hard to get those kinds of movies right and to keep the tone. You want it to be comedic. You want it really dark. You want it scary," he added, implying that the animated version of the DC character is "better" than the movies.

Instead of letting Spade continue insinuating the probability of a dispute between the two actors, Cuoco went ahead and quashed the rumours once and for all.

"When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding. But I've never even met her. I love her. There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, okay?"

Earlier this year, even Harley Quinn producer Justin Halpern had to step up and deny reports that Robbie was interfering with the making of the animated series. "Margot was interested in what we were doing and we had a couple of conversations with her, but it was mostly because she was curious because they were concurrently doing Birds of Prey," Halpern explained in his chat with GWW in February.

He added that while they did pitch a few episodes to Robbie along with the general arc of the show, it wasn't that "she said no and then we went to Kaley, Margot just wanted to be informed."

"I remember in one meeting, Margot turned to Geoff Johns and was like 'Is this similar to what we're doing?' and Geoff was like 'Trust me, this is way, way different tonally than what you're doing,' and that was that. And I have to imagine he was right. I haven't seen [Birds of Prey], but I'm guessing it's not as overtly comedic as our show," he had further shared.

As The Flight Attendant actor's answer, more or less, ended the possibility of further speculations, Spade admitted that as he has met Robbie himself, he is sure that Cuoco will "get along with her because she seems like a very light person, very fun, easy to deal with, and sort of treats showbiz like fun."

Currently, both the actors have their respective upcoming Harley Quinn projects- the animated series featuring the DC character has been renewed for a third season after finding its permanent home in HBO Max. On the other hand, Robbie will be seen reprising the character next in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in summer 2021. This interview was first published in Interview Magazine.