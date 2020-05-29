Warner Bros. is reportedly already looking for a new Harley Quinn project. Margot Robbie most recently played the character in Birds of Prey, which opened in theaters earlier this year. The movie was a hit with critics, though it was not the box office success the studio had originally hoped for. In the end, the world's current state of affairs cut the theatrical run short, giving the movie a second life on Digital and VOD platforms, where it performed much better.

Sources close to Warner Bros. say that they are developing a new movie for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. At this time, it is unclear what exactly that project will be. Some DC fans are hoping that they're looking into Birds of Prey 2, though that seems rather unlikely at this current time. Others are hoping that we'll get the long awaited Gotham City Sirens, which seems pretty logical at the moment. This has not been confirmed by the studio, though an announcement could arrive in the coming months.

Before Birds of Prey hit theaters, there were rumors about a new Harley Quinn movie hitting theaters every year for the next few years. 2020 counts for Birds of Prey, while 2021 goes to The Suicide Squad, and 2022 goes to the mystery project, if the rumor proves to be true. We also know that there was a Joker and Harley Quinn movie starring Margot Robbie and Jared Leto in development at one point, though that seems highly unlikely after Warner Bros. worked with Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix on Joker. It appears that Leto is finished with the character.

In a recent interview, Margot Robbie explained how she ended up landing on Birds of Prey. "Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie said. This hooked the actress enough to keep digging into the DC universe. "I was like, 'Wow, there's so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!'" This is what eventually got Robbie into making the movie and choosing the characters.

As for why she didn't choose more well-known characters, Margot Robbie felt it was time to introduce some lesser-known women. She says, "Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that..." So, Robbie chose to go the more obscure route, which has been praised by many DC fans, even though that excitement didn't translate into box office success. With that being said, 2020 has been a pretty strange year, so maybe 2021 will be better for Harley Quinn and her pals. DCEU Mythic was the first to report on the new Harley Quinn project in development.