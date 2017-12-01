Given the relatively lackluster reception, both critically and commercially to Justice League so far, the future of the DCEU is very uncertain. But one thing is for sure: It's going to involve Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn one way or another. It's just been revealed that, in addition to the already revealed spin-offs, the actress is also working on a solo Harley Quinn movie. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I've been working on it for two years now. It's hard to kind of talk about it because all this stuff is under lock and key, but no I've been working on a separate spinoff Harley thing for a while now... [Not Sirens], it's a totally separate one. Yeah, there's a lot going on right now and I honestly don't think anyone knows what's gonna be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone's keen to get Harley back on screen so everyone's working on different versions of what that could be."

A Harley Quinn solo movie would seem to make sense from a studio perspective. Margot Robbie is a huge actress right now and the character was clearly the major breakout in Suicide Squad. So why not give her a bigger role in a spin-off? There's also the proposed Joker and Harley Quinn movie that would bring back Jared Leto's Joker. That project seems like the least likely of the ones currently on the table, but the fact that there are several Harley Quinn related projects going at the same time is interesting.

There's also Gotham City Sirens, which would see her team up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy. Margot Robbie also kind of willed this movie into existence on her own and Suicide Squad director David Ayer is still said to be attached. Though, the status of the movie is really up in the air right now. But Robbie says, either way, she wants to see Harley Quinn team up with some other women next time.

"I want to see her with other women. I kept saying when we were shooting Suicide Squad, 'She needs her girlfriends. She needs other girls around her because she loves that.' You see it in the comics, she loves meeting people, any people, but she needs a little girl gang."

The most likely option is that we'll see Harley reunite with her bad guy friends in Suicide Squad 2, which seems to be coming together behind-the-scenes. Gavin O'Connor (Warrior) has been tapped to direct and there's even a rumor that The Rock's Black Adam could appear as a villain. In any case, the prospect of this newly revealed Harley Quinn solo movie is fascinating, if only to reveal just how directionless the DCEU seems to be. At the very least, Warner Bros. is willing to explore all options. You can check out the full interview clip with Margot Robbie, via MTV's Twitter, for yourself below.