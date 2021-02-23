James Gunn may not be finished with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn just yet. This summer, Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley in The Suicide Squad, Gunn's new take on the movie previously directed by David Ayer in 2016. This will mark Robbie's third time playing Harley after starring in her own spinoff movie Birds of Prey in 2020.

On his Instagram Stories, James Gunn recently participated in a lengthy Q&A session with fans. He spoke about a variety of subjects, including his upcoming return to Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to start filming this year. Though he'll soon be back in the fold at Marvel Studios, Gunn teased that he'll have more work to do at DC outside of The Suicide Squad and its spinoff series Peacemaker.

"Maybe just a little. One toe dipped in," Gunn said when asked if he was working on any other DC projects. A follow-up question from another fan specifically asked Gunn if he will be working with Robbie as Harley Quinn in the future, and that's when the director revealed that this very well could be the case.

"Margot and I discussed this just the other day. We will have to see what happens!" he wrote.

Written and directed by Gunn, The Suicide Squad serves as a bit of a reimagining to the 2016 movie, featuring a mix of new and returning characters making up the team. It follows a group of imprisoned supervillains sent as members of Task Force X to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments.

Returning alongside Margot Robbie from the 2016 movie are Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Other cast members include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, and David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man. Additionally, the cast also includes Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, and Joaquin Cosio.

John Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker in a spinoff series currently in development for HBO Max. Starring alongside Cena are Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Chris Conrad, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Gunn has hinted that there will be cameos from The Suicide Squad characters in the series, though he hasn't revealed exactly which ones might appear. It's possible that a Peacemaker cameo could have been what Gunn was recently discussing with Robbie.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2021, and Peacemaker will hit HBO Max in January 2022. Meanwhile, if Gunn has any other ideas for a DC project with Robbie, it will have to wait a while before filming would begin. Gunn will return to Marvel this year to start shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is expected to be released in 2023. He is also writing and directing a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special that will be released on Disney+ in December 2022. This news comes to us from James Gunn on Instagram.