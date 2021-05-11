Poison Ivy hasn't appeared in the DC Extended Universe just yet, but it hasn't been for a lack of trying on Margot Robbie's part. Of course, DC fans will know Robbie best for playing Harley Quinn in DCEU movies like Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. She reprises the role once again in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and while tons of other DC supervillains are also featured, there's no indication Poison Ivy will be included.

Because the Harley Quinn character is so closely associated with Poison Ivy in other mediums, Robbie has long been asked by DC fans when Ivy will be joining her partner in both crime and romance on the big screen, which almost happened in Gotham City Sirens. This is something Robbie really wants to see happen herself, and she's been pitching the idea to Warner Bros. for years. In a new interview with Den of Geek, Robbie reveals that she is still hopeful and will continue with her lobbying to make it happen for real.

"Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."

In a previous interview with PrideSource, Margot Robbie further teased the Harley-Poison Ivy relationship from the comic books getting portrayed in the DCEU. From that interview, here's what Robbie had to say on the matter.

"If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple. I've been trying to-I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."

Robbie isn't the only one who wants to see her Harley Quinn meet Poison Ivy in the DCEU. Cathy Yan, who directed Birds of Prey, was also asked about potentially exploring that relationship in a followup movie. For her part, Yan noted that she'd "love to see Poison Ivy" and her relationship with Harley Quinn brought to life on the big screen. At this time, there are no plans at Warner Bros. in place for a Birds of Prey sequel, which could have made for a great avenue to introduce a new live-action Poison Ivy.

In theaters, we last saw Poison Ivy when she was portrayed by Uma Thurman in the polarizing George Clooney movie Batman & Robin. On the small screen, we've seen a variety of incarnations of Poison Ivy in different DC shows, with Lake Bell currently voicing the character on Harley Quinn. Clare Foley, Maggie Geha, and Peyton List also took turns playing a live-action Poison Ivy in Gotham and the supervillain's existence has been teased in the Arrowverse.

It's hard to say if the DCEU will ever bring in Poison Ivy, but there's always the chance she could appear in a separate movie universe on the big screen. If The Batman does well when it's released, more supervillains will be needed for the inevitable sequel, opening the door for Ivy's theatrical return. Additionally, the possibility is always there for Ivy to get her own standalone movie in the vein of Joker. Time will ultimately tell what happens, but given the popularity of the character, it should just be a matter of time before she's in the movies again. This news comes to us from Den of Geek.