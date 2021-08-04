Harley Quinn fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Margot Robbie has confirmed that she is ready to return to the role whenever she is needed next. Although there were plenty of rumors to the contrary - that Robbie intended to take a break from the character for a while - she revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she's good to go.

When asked about her intended break, Robbie replied, "No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again. I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

There have tons of rumors and speculations about Margot Robbie's future in the DCEU. She has made three films now - all of which have very little interaction with each other. Plus, there are also questions about her fate in The Suicide Squad for those who haven't seen it at least. One of the biggest rumors is a potential Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy spinoff or a Gotham City Sirens film which adds Catwoman to the mix.

Robbie has been vocal about a Harley/Ivy film, saying, "Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."

To add fuel to that fire, James Gunn has been a name that has been thrown around as a potential writer/director for a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy spinoff. DC Entertainment has already entrusted Gunn with two major projects in The Suicide Squad and the upcoming HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker, so he would be a reasonable choice for a future Harley Quinn project. Robbie has already proclaimed her praise for Gunn's Suicide Squad film saying, "Even if this movie wasn't as incredible as it is, it's still worth going to the theater just because it's so nice to be able to go to a movie theater again... But it just so happens that this is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest comic book film ever made. You don't want to miss it."

Additionally, Gunn teased the possibility of working with Robbie's Harley Quinn in the future. Back in February, a fan asked Gunn on Instagram if he will be working with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the future, and he replied, "Margot and I discussed this just the other day. We will have to see what happens!" I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that DC fans may learn very soon about an upcoming Harley Quinn project. That is just my speculation at least.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters this Thursday on August 5. It will also release on HBO Max the same day and will be available to stream for a month.