Filmmaker James Gunn recently shared his love for the animated Harley Quinn show on Twitter. This caught the attention of the series showrunner Patrick Schumacker, who thanked him for his support and requested Gunn to use his platform to call for a third season of Harley Quinn. Gunn obliged with the following Tweet.

Let’s hope. Everyone watch Harley Quinn on @hbomax and help get them a well-deserved season three! @dcharleyquinnhttps://t.co/D6z9mjk7Y0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2020

It would not be too much to say the Harley Quinn show is the most successful piece of media regarding the character that DC has created in recent times, even counting Harley's live-action appearances in Suicide Squad and Birds of prey.

Perhaps that is because the cartoon show allows for a level of creative violence in the storylines that is a natural reflection of Harley's over-the-top nature, and which can be difficult to translate into live-action. While Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn deals with plenty of zany villains and anti-heroes, they are still grounded in realism, while the animated Harley can be seen fighting alongside a shape-shifting Clayface and gigantic King Shark in one episode and traveling to Apolokips to have an audience with Darkseid in the next.

The Harley Quinn show has also been praised for its surprisingly heartfelt storylines, starting with Harley striving to get away from Joker's influence, and striking out on her own to build a separate criminal empire. In that journey, Harley was joined by a crew of motley supervillains, and her gal pal Poison Ivy.

Season 2 upped the stakes by having Harley wage a solo war to gain control over Gotham from the rest of Batman's main villains, while also realizing that she had feelings warmer than friendship for her best friend Ivy. The season ended on a giant cliffhanger when Harley and Ivy ran out on Ivy's wedding after finally confessing their love for each other.

Naturally, fans are agog to see that particular storyline play out. Unfortunately, the possibility of a third season is still very much up in the air, with writer Justin Halpern saying back in March that it all depends on Warner.

"There's been rumblings about expanding now that Warner Media has several arms. We're exploring opportunities for other outlets but nothing's confirmed. But as part of the, 'Hey, look at us. We're this little show that's doing pretty well,'" the writer adds. "We have sent a one page... Just not even a synopsis but more of a setup for what could be season three. And so, we have thought about it but that's not to say that it could change entirely once we get a writer's room going, if we are lucky enough to get a third season pickup. It's all to be determined."

Considering the strong support the series has received from fans, a third season should not be too far outside the realm of possibility. Meanwhile, James Gunn has also put his own spin on the live-action version of Harley in the upcoming The Suicide Squad.