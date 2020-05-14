DC Comics movies and shows are often accused of taking themselves too seriously. But the animated Harley Quinn series stays true to the character's nature by poking fun at enemies and allies alike. Recently, the showrunners for the series, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker did a live Q&A on DC Universe and answered a few fan questions. They addressed the potentially controversial joke that was made in one of the recent episodes regarding the Snyder Cut, where an annoying DC fan can be seen sporting a #releasethesnydercut shirt.

"Honestly, I put the shirts in there as an internal joke, and assumed those would never make it into the final cut haha. Ultimately these guys were comedic to me because of how deep their toxic fandom ran, (particularly the one guy). And I don't think he's representative of all the Snyder Cut enthusiasts AT ALL. In truth, I had cold feet about keeping the shirts but I'm glad we did at the end of the day, and the Snyder Cut fans' response has been outstanding. Such great sports!"

The ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is a grassroots effort that morphed organically into a global phenomenon. Members of the movement have demanded of Warner Bros. to put Zack Snyder back in charge of the DCEU, so that he can finish his originally planned 5-movie arc that started with Man of Steel and was supposed to end with the Justice League film and its sequel.

Such demands for alternate takes on certain films and shows is nothing new. If the fandom is large enough, and they feel the creators have messed up badly enough, sooner or later someone will start an online petition to redo the story according to expectations. The most famous recent example of this is the petition demanding that the last season of Game of Thrones be remade with better character arcs and a more fitting ending.

What is remarkable about the SnyderCut folks is that Justice League came out in 2017, and the DCEU has since moved on, but the movement only seems to be gathering momentum over time, aided and abetted by Zack Snyder himself, who regularly takes to social media to tease storyboards and behind-the-scenes hints as to what his version of the superhero team-up movie would have been like.

While the SnyderCut crowd have garnered a reputation for being toxic, and attacking anyone among DC fans and Warner Bros. execs alike who don't agree with their views, it seems the people behind Harley Quinn had a more positive encounter with them.

In fact, members of the movement have taken it upon themselves to create actual T-shirts with the same message printed across them, as well as using the image from the show in a series of jokes and memes. Schumacker, in turn, has confirmed that he is a part of the movement and wishes to see Synder's version of Justice League in its entirety one day. Whether that day ever actually arrives remains to be seen. This news comes from Community.DCUnivers.Com