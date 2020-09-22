It's probably just a matter of time until we see Harold and Kumar 4, and franchise star Kal Penn thinks the inevitable sequel should send the two stoners to outer space. In 2004, Penn began playing Kumar alongside John Cho as Harold in the first movie of the series, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. The stoner comedy was a surprise hit, spawning a movie franchise that's still ongoing with both Penn and Cho interested in returning for a fourth installment.

When asked if he had high hopes for a fourth Harold & Kumar movie and where he'd like to see them go next, Kal Penn had this to say.

"Helllll yes! Oh man, look, all my tattoos are astronomy-related, so I kinda like the idea of going to the space station."

Penn goes on to explain that the biggest roadblock in getting the sequel made will be scheduling, as everyone involved will be very busy with separate projects for the foreseeable future.

"It's a little tricky with scheduling because the guys who created the franchise created the Cobra Kai show, and John Cho is in New Zealand to do a movie, and I'm about to start Clarice, the Silence of the Lambs remake, so I am hoping soon. We keep constantly talking about it, but we just have to find the right time."

After the success of the original movie, Penn and Cho reprised their roles in the 2008 sequel Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The sequel picks up directly after the events of the original, with the titular potheads escaping from a detention camp and even meeting George W. Bush. The 2011 sequel A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas put a holiday spin on the series, this time putting the stoners on a quest to find a new Christmas tree.

Rumors of a fourth Harold & Kumar movie have persisted for years, as Cho and Penn have both spoken about their interest in coming back for another sequel. For the sequel, Penn also suggested that it might be best for the potential movie to skip theaters and go straight to a streaming service. "I feel like it's gotta be a streamer because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming 'binge-able' than it is going to the theater," Penn told Variety of the possible sequel back in March.

"We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time. Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg - who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise - we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing," he also said at the time.

We'll still be able to see plenty of Penn in the meantime. Penn can next be seen on the small screen when his new show Kal Penn Approves This Message premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 p.m. EST on Freeform. With Penn as the host, each episode will feature sit down interviews with special guests exploring issues "relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters." He will also star as Emin Grigoryan in the upcoming Silence of the Lambs-based TV series Clarice, which co-stars Rebecca Breeds in the lead role. You can read Penn's interview in full at Uproxx.