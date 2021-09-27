Are you sitting down? Ok. Here it is. Harold and Maude is celebrating its 50th anniversary! Grab your banjo! Go steal a tree! Supe up your hearse! Grab your umbrella for a funeral! Wait! Don't leave just yet! Paramount is making our Harold and Maude dreams come true with a Blu-ray release as part of the Paramount Presents line. Here's all the details.

Directed by Hal Ashby and written by Colin Higgins, the critically acclaimed cult classic Harold and Maude arrives on Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line December 7, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The full list of bonus content follows:

Commentary with Larry Karaszewski and Cameron Crowe-NEW!

Yusuf/Cat Stevens on Harold and Maude-NEW!

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

Originally released on December 20, 1971, Harold and Maude celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and has been beautifully restored and remastered for this Limited-Edition release. For the restoration, the original negative was scanned in 4K and careful color correction and cleanup were undertaken to pay homage to director of photography John Alonzo's memorable work and honor the look of the film. In addition, the incredible soundtrack was completely remixed using recently discovered tracks to add clarity and depth.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray includes a new commentary with Larry Karaszewski (co-screenwriter, Ed Wood; co-screenwriter, Dolemite Is My Name) and Cameron Crowe (writer & director, Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous), as well as a look at the film featuring Yusuf/Cat Stevens, who composed and performed the songs for the movie.

As with every title in the Paramount Presents line, Harold and Maude is presented in collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments.

It all begins with Yusuf/Cat Stevens﻿ singing "Don't be shy, just let your feelings roll on by. Don't wear fear or nobody will know you're there. Just lift your head, and let your feelings out instead." Mrs. Chasen (Harold's mom): [after spotting Harold hanging from a noose in the living room] "I suppose you think that's very funny, Harold... Oh, dinner at eight, Harold. And do try and be a little more vivacious."

Did that get you in the mood for the love story you've explained to your friends twenty times, and they just don't get it? Or are you one of those? If you haven't experienced this cult classic, you are missing out! If you have a friend or co-worker (cough, cough) like me, this will make their day. You don't even have to wrap it! Waltz in the door, present this treasure to your friend (co-worker!), and let this film wash over you with the exquisite soundtrack, the devil-may-care whimsy of Maude hypnotizing and presenting Harold with the beauty of life, and you won't be sorry. You'll probably learn how to play an instrument after that. And turn a somersault or two.