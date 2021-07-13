Harrison Ford is spending his 79th birthday in a sling after an on-set injury working on Indiana Jones 5, the movie that will likely see his final performance as the iconic adventurer. A veteran actor whose acclaimed performances date back decades, Harrison Ford turned 79 years old on Tuesday. His name has been trending on Twitter as thousands of fans pay tribute by remembering his most popular roles, which includes playing Indy among many others.

Filming on Indiana Jones 5 began last month in the UK. Just weeks into filming, Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene. The production team initially kept the shoot going, hoping to work around his absence to allow for the actor to heal. Ford has since been seen with his arm in a sling, and it's unclear how long he'll need to be back at 100%. Production has

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," Disney said in a statement at the time.

"A double would have cheated his head down, so Harrison volunteered to do it himself," director James Mangold said of what happened on set, via the Sun. "There were five shots of the rock from five different angles - each one done twice - so Harrison had to race the rock ten times. 'He won ten times - and beat the odds. He was lucky - and I was an idiot for letting him try it.'

Joining Ford in the cast of the sequel are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann. It is directed by James Mangold (Logan). Steven Spielberg, who directed all four of the previous Indiana Jones movies, was originally on board to helm the fifth installment as well. Last year, he stepped down from the director's chair, though he has remained on board as a hands-on producer. Once coming into the project, Mangold wrote a new screenplay for the sequel with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari).

Online, Ford is getting a lot of love from his fans in honor of his birthday, and hopefully it will help the actor feel appreciated on his special day. Many fans are acknowledging Indiana Jones while praising Ford, as the role remains one of the actor's most popular of all. Of course, he is just as well known for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars series, and he's getting a lot of praise for that as well. In any case, it's clear just how popular Ford still is one year shy of his 80s.

Indiana Jones 5 officially has a release date scheduled for July 29, 2022. Despite the delay due to Ford's injury, that premiere date hasn't been postponed at this time. Of course, that also follows multiple delays the project has seen over the past few years for various reasons. The good news is that the sequel is finally in production, despite the early hiccup. You can see what fans are saying about Ford on Twitter.

