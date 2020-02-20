At this point, Hollywood icon Harrison Ford's general disdain and disregard of the hugely popular Star Wars franchise, of which he is a star, of course, is legendary. Having played the likes of Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard, and other beloved cinematic characters, Ford can pretty much get away with anything these days, even mistaking a fictional substance that you were entombed in for another very well-known fictional substance.

Despite his obvious and well-documented loathing of the Star Wars movies, Harrison Ford will forever be asked questions about them, if for no other reason than to see his hilarious reaction. The actor was asked about the Star Wars franchise recently, and he gave a response that will surely be logged as one of his grumpiest and best.

Harrison Ford:...so I'm about to be frozen in kryptonite...

Reporter Jake Hamilton corrects the iconic actor, "Carbonite." Harrison sighs deeply...

Harrison Ford: Kryptonite, Carbonite. I just work here.

As always, it is an immeasurable pleasure to watch Ford roll his eyes once again during a response about a galaxy far, far away. The question that was asked revolved around the iconic "I know" reply that Ford's Han Solo gives Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia during The Empire Strikes Back.

Ford, bless his heart, is more than willing to give a respectable answer, but sadly mistakenly calls carbonite Kryptonite, which is, of course, irradiated pieces of Superman's homeworld, prompting a correction from the interviewer. This leads to a sigh from the actor that is so intense you will no doubt feel it through your computer monitor, followed by an all-time great Harrison Ford reply.

Beautiful stuff. He clearly could not care any less about the differences between the two, and he wants everybody to know it.

The interview though gives us a second Harrison Ford gem, with the interviewer sneaking in a fan question from a very familiar face and fellow Star Wars actor.

"Hey @HamillHimself! As it turns out, YOU are the reason Harrison Ford is so cool! Thank you for the fun "fan question," sir! Mr. Ford lit up when he realized it was from you!"

You can next see Harrison Ford on the big screen in the upcoming family-adventure The Call of the Wild. The movie follows Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. Ford plays John Thornton, a man who befriends the CGI pooch.

The Call of the Wild is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020. This comes to us from Jake Hamilton's official Twitter account.

