Harrison Ford is now under FAA investigation for a pilot error he made on a runway. The Indiana Jones actor is an avid pilot and has flown planes for years now. Ford landed at the Hawthorne Airport in Southern California on Friday, where he was taking his plane from the runway to the taxiway. However, according to audio from the control tower, the actor failed to follow an operator's direction to remain in place, due to another plane coming in for a landing.

Harrison Ford reportedly misheard the direction from the tower operator and proceeded to cross the runway. Audio from the incident has been obtained and it features the control tower laying into Ford. "Get across that runway now! I told you to hold short! You need to listen up," the operator says. Ford responded immediately and says, "Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry." A spokesperson for Ford had this to say in a statement.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error... The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency of the aircraft."

While the control tower operator at the Hawthorne airport was angry, there was reportedly no imminent danger of a plane collision, which is fortunate for all parties involved. There was another plane 3,600 feet behind the actor that was practicing touch-and-go landings, according to sources. The 77-year old actor apparently did not hear the first direction from the control tower, leading to the error.

The FAA is investigating the incident at the moment. Harrison Ford was in the process of getting his pilot's license updated "so he could participate in more relief efforts." Throughout the years, Ford has flown a number of humanitarian missions all over the world. It is unclear if this FAA investigation will affect the actor's ability to get his license updated, though we should find that out soon. With that being said, this is not the first time that Ford has been involved in some negative flying experiences.

A few years ago, Harrison Ford landed on the taxiway instead of the runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. He flew over an American Airlines jet in the process, asking the control tower, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Obviously, the control tower wasn't very happy about that particular maneuver. The actor was very lucky that nothing happened because it could have been a disaster. A few years prior to that, Ford had to make an emergency landing on a golf course due to engine failure, which was not his fault. Thankfully, nobody was injured on the golf course. TMZ was the first to report about Harrison Ford and his new FAA investigation. You can check out the control tower audio below.