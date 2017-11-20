Harrison Ford channeled his inner Indiana Jones over the weekend when he helped a woman who drove off the side of the road and down an embankment. The Star Wars actor, who had been at the airport earlier and was getting on the freeway, was one of several bystanders who pulled over and rushed to the unidentified woman's side, succeeding in rescuing the woman from the car wreck before paramedics could arrive on the scene. TMZ first reported about the incident and shared photos of Harrison Ford going down the embankment to help the unidentified woman in need.

Harrison Ford was driving late Sunday morning in Santa Paula, where a woman who was driving east on California State Route 126 lost control, driving her car off the road. Eyewitnesses say that Ford was driving behind the woman when she lost control of her car and crashed down an embankment off the freeway. Ford pulled over with other witnesses and they all went down to help get the woman out of her car. Law enforcement sources say that the woman was transported with minor injuries, which is lucky because her car was mere feet from crashing down on to another road.

The iconic Han Solo actor also helped out in a similar situation back in September when he got out to help during a road collision in New York. Ford assisted with directing traffic when an accident caused congestion near the Midtown Tunnel. Video of the incident quickly went viral, showing the 75-year old actor jumping out of his limo and turning traffic cop, forcefully directing cars out of a line of traffic which had built up behind the tunnel following the car accident.

On the opposite side of the coin, Harrison Ford has needed some rescuing of his own over the past few years. In March of 2015, he was injured after making a crash landing at a Golf Course in Venice, California, near the Santa Monica Airport. The actor had been taking to the sky in a vintage World War I plane. And earlier this year, trouble struck again for Ford as he landed his single-engine propeller plane, on the taxiway of the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. In that incident, Ford flew directly above an American Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet with 116 people on it. He told Federal Aviation Administration officials he was distracted by a pair of jets, leading to the potentionally hazardous situation.

In other Harrison Ford news, it was previously revealed that his iconic Han Solo character will still have a major part in The Last Jedi, despite being murdered by his own son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), in 2015's The Force Awakens. Director Rian Johnson has said that, "A figurative ghost of Han had to be present throughout this entire film." While he won't be in the movie, his ghost will be felt and we'll have to see Chewbacca move on without his friend of many years. Harrison Ford is also reportedly getting ready to play his other iconic character, Indiana Jones in a new movie that will come out before the actor turns 80-years old. You can check out pictures of Harrison Ford being a real-life hero below, courtesy of Red T Raccoon's Twitter account.