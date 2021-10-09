It has been a little while since there have been any updates from the set of the new Indiana Jones movie, but we now have word and images of Harrison Ford returning to filming following his three month break recovering from a shoulder injury sustained early on in production when he was practicing for a fight scene. As well as the 79-year-old's return to the set, the images also capture Mads Mikkelsen who will be joining Ford on his last Indiana Jones adventure. As reported by the Daily Mail, the production has now moved to Italy after filming in London, Glasgow, North Yorkshire and Pinewood Studios in the U.K. over the last few months.

New photo: Harrison Ford on set in Sicily! #IndianaJones ????



(Via FB: Juergen Mathy) pic.twitter.com/SZOz954CL8 — Indiana Jones 5 News (@indy5news) October 7, 2021

“Indy escapes from some pursuers and gets on a vintage car of two newlyweds just married." (Via @Ragusanews) #IndianaJones ???? pic.twitter.com/tJ3U1LlIY7 — Indiana Jones 5 News (@indy5news) October 7, 2021

Update: More photos of Harrison Ford & Mads Mikkelsen in character on the Indy 5 set! #IndianaJones ???? (via @DailyMailCeleb) pic.twitter.com/0LWpdeW1sM — Indiana Jones 5 News (@indy5news) October 8, 2021

The final movie in the saga of Jones does not have Steven Spielberg on board as director for the first time, but Logan helmer James Mangold has stepped into the huge shoes and from the start has been more than happy to be taking command of the last adventure of Harrison Ford's iconic archaeologist. Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Mangold expressed his excitement to be taking over as the franchise's director for Indiana Jones 5, but of course when asked about the movie plot, he began with the usual elusive side-step around answering that question.

"I can't comment on anything like that," he said. "But like in all my work, I'm always trying to find an emotional center to operate from. I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I've had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you're dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise."

The new set photos don't give away any exact plot points, and of course we still know very little about what to expect from the new adventure, but one particularly intriguing image shows an old car decorated with flowers suggesting that a wedding will be involved in the film. Whether this is an event that Indy is about to crash, or is about to take part in, we have no idea, but with this being Ford's final appearance, would anyone begrudge the character a happy ever after as he heads off into the sunset?

The other photos provide a good look at both Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen, whose character is still an unknown entity, as well as numerous extras and the gorgeous scenery of Sicily, which provides a backdrop for this particular round of filming. Having already seen stunts being performed with trains and motorcycles, numerous signs of the Nazis return to the franchise, these latest shots seem to suggest a meeting of characters that can only mean some sacred artifact is about to be either stolen or exchange hands, but we are not going to find out exactly what until we get a trailer sometime early next year.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 29th, 2022.