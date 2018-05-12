Solo held its world premiere on Thursday evening in Hollywood. The event hosted numerous special guests including Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, but Harrison Ford was nowhere to be found. That really wasn't much of a shock to anybody who knows about Ford's dislike of talking about Star Wars. So, it was pretty shocking to just about everybody, including Alden Ehrenreich, when Harrison Ford crashed the Solo press junket while Ehrenreich was in mid-sentence.

In a video clip, Harrison Ford, along with director Ron Howard, can be seen sneaking up behind Alden Ehrenreich while he's being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. Ehrenreich was in mid-sentence talking about the advice that Ford gave him when the original Han Solo interrupts him saying, "Get out my chair!" Ehrenreich is truly shocked as he stands up to hear Harrison Ford jokingly yell, "Get out of my life!" The two Han Solos then embrace and it's a pretty powerful moment for Star Wars fans, who believed that Ford would stay far, far away from Solo.

Entertainment Tonight shared the teaser of the video and promises that the full interview will be released tomorrow, which is Sunday, May 13th. Has Harrison Ford seen Solo? That's the question on the minds of a lot of fans at the moment. Many were under the belief that there was no way in hell that Ford was going to sit through Solo, but that may have changed as witnessed in the new video. When the Star Wars spin-off was originally announced, many fans didn't want to have anything to do with the movie. Adding to that, the production of the project didn't run so smooth, leading to intense speculation about Alden Ehrenreich's acting abilities.

As it turns out, the early reactions for Solo: A Star Wars Story have been immensely positive and many are quick to say that Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo is right on the money. It was believed that Donald Glover's Lando was going to steal the show, but recent reports suggest that he isn't as good as Ehrenreich is nailing the essence of the character. The two young actors had huge shoes to fill, but original Lando Billy Dee Williams has given his blessings and it appears that Harrison Ford has done the same.

Casting director, Fred Roos, was actually the one who cast Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the first Star Wars movie and is also responsible for casting Alden Ehrenreich for Solo, giving him the rare distinction of casting two Solos for the Star Wars universe. It will be interesting to find out if Ford actually watched all of Solo, given his attitude towards the franchise over the years. But, this is a little different for Ford. This is a younger actor taking over to play one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. You can watch the video of Harrison Ford crashing Alden Ehrenreich's interview below, thanks to the Alden Ehrenreich News Twitter account.

The only thing better than one Han Solo is two. ❤️ Harrison Ford dropped by @CameronMathison's interview and surprised #SoloAStarWarsStory star Alden Ehrenreich! The full interview will be on https://t.co/issuFApt4j tomorrow. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5hy4GoZrhg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 12, 2018