Across eight Harry Potter films, Tom Felton terrorized Hogwarts students and audiences in the role of Draco Malfoy. But in real life, Felton was far from on antagonistic terms with the cast of the blockbuster franchise. On the occasion of the series celebrating its 19th anniversary, Felton revealed he is planning some sort of reunion with the rest of the Harry Potter cast.

"I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright. It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration...I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."

While the thought of Draco playing golf with Fred and George will be a bizarre one for Potterheads, it is clear that the Harry Potter cast continues to enjoy a close bond almost two decades since the series ended. Despite the fear of getting typecast that haunts every actor lucky enough to become part of a major franchise, Tom Felton has embraced the fact that he will always be known as Draco to a certain generation of audiences. Even though the kind of celebrity that comes with playing a villain can make fan interactions difficult, as the actor once described.

"A lot of [fans] really struggle with the idea of [the world of Harry Potter] not being real. When I meet them, I try to be as friendly as I can, but I think that freaks them out even more. 'Why is Draco smiling at me?' The more I try, too - put my arm around them or something - the more it's 'Get him away from me!' So I've learned to give up. It's too hard for some of them. I still get letters, you know, 'What did Harry ever do to you? Why are you mean to him?'... So it's been good to do appearances at awards shows, and the younger fans, maybe they see, 'Oh, right, it's make-believe.'"

Since leaving the world of Harry and the wizarding world behind, Felton has built up a solid resume in both big and small projects. He was a part of Rise of the Planet of the Apes in the same year that the last Harry Potter movie came out. He also appeared as Julian Albert in several episodes of CW's The Flash.

While the world of Harry Potter ended with The Deathly Hallow, the franchise continues to enjoy widespread popularity, with new games, spinoff movies and plays being announced regularly. So far, the actors from the original films have been careful to avoid a return to the franchise as they try to evolve their careers, but fans are hoping for a cast get-together to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the series on November 14. Fingers crossed Felton will be able to make it happen. This news comes from ET Online.