Few Hollywood franchises are as beloved as the Harry Potter movies. Entire generations have grown up drawing comfort and delight from the films, and future generations will continue to do so. One person who draws less comfort from the on-screen events in the series is Daniel Radcliffe, who played the lead role of Harry Potter in each movie. In a recent interview, Radcliffe admitted his main feeling is one of intense embarrassment over his acting in the films.

"It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole. I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky. I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously [acting], but yeah, it's like asking, "how do you feel about your teenage years?" There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling."

Daniel Radcliffe was merely eleven years old when he appeared in the first Harry Potter movie. As such, learning to act was a task that was very much learned on the job. The young thespian had to rely on the directions of the people in charge of the productions, as well as the advice of the older actors playing teachers of Hogwarts.

Naturally, there was a great deal of polishing that had to be undergone before Radcliffe found a natural rhythm for playing Harry. In the past, the actor had stated that the best quality he brought to the role was a desire to learn and wanting to get better.

"The thing I think I really was good at, and the thing I had, which was a huge advantage for me, was I just loved it. I loved being on set. I was good at being on set. I loved learning how to be helpful. The greatest thing about being on set is you get to be part of a team. That's the most special thing about it, and you get to feel like with everyone else you are making this thing together, and I loved that feeling straight away. I think that was definitely what made me a great fit for those films."

After the Harry Potter movies ended, Radcliffe found himself just starting out an adult acting career already being one of the most popular actors in the world, with millions of dollars in the bank, and no worries about maintaining a traditional career.

Armed with such great freedom, he embarked on a string of experimental roles in offbeat films, from playing a dead body in Swiss Army Man, to a man with guns nailed to his hands in Guns Akimbo. Few of those choices made much of an impression at the box office, but Radcliffe has stated in the past that does not worry him. Hopefully, the actor finds his performances as an adult to be more acceptable than his childhood work. This news was first reported at Metro.