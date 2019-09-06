Harry Potter and the Cursed Child got a new logo, which was unveiled by J.K. Rowling recently and, as one might expect, it sent fans into a stir. Speculation instantly began that a movie, or movies, based on the Broadway play would be coming down the pipeline. Sadly, that's not going to be the case, but the logo is a nice little treat for Potterheads.

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Wizarding World, recently shared the new logo on Twitter. It features Voldemort's infamous Dark Mark and matches imagery that was used for all of the previous movies. As such, fans started to put the pieces together. Rowling offered this new tagline in the caption she provided.

"Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild"

This coincided with a change in the marquee sign in New York City where Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently holding its run. While speculation ran rampant on social media regarding the movie situation, the Pottermore Twitter account poured some cold water on the situation. The account retweeted an old J.K. Rowling tweet that stated a Cursed Child trilogy was not in the works, while adding the following message.

"There is something exciting coming later on from Cursed Child NYC, but it's not a movie..."

When this play first got going, given that it centers on Harry and the core characters from the original books and movies in their later years, speculation instantly turned to a possible big screen adaptation. This is something Rowling has railed against from the very start, insisting this was always meant to purely be a production for the stage. A representative for the production further confirmed this new logo has nothing to do with a screen adaptation.

Related: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Movie Rumors Shot Down

"I can confirm that these rumors are absolutely not true. The show has not changed ownership. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions in London, Broadway and all around the world. Warner Bros. has always been a valued partner of Cursed Child since its inception. Their role has not changed."

Fans will have to settle for Fantastic Beasts 3, whenever that finally gets off the ground, as well as the further planned sequels in the mapped out five-movie series. Warner Bros., meanwhile, made more than $7.7 billion worldwide with the Harry Potter movies. Undoubtedly, if there were any way to continue that story down the road, they would do it. But it's in the hands of J.K. Rowling and, for now at least, Cursed Child isn't going anywhere beyond the stage. That said, be sure to check out the new logo below. This news was previously reported by Entertainment Weekly.

There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie… https://t.co/iGoKf7cGSO — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2019