Fans of the Wizarding World are in for a treat to help get them through quarantine. As part of the Harry Potter at Home series, a group of famous faces has been enlisted to read the entirety of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, chapter by chapter, starting today. And the first chapter is being read by none other than Daniel Radcliffe, the man who brought the character to life on the big screen.

The videos will be available on the Wizarding World website. Or, for those who are interested in the audio versions, they will be available exclusively on Spotify. The video with Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter is available now. The announcement was made via the official Wizarding World social media channels recently with the following message.

"We've got a treat for you... From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter One: 'The Boy Who Lived' we think you'll agree we have the perfect narrator... That's not all! Over the coming weeks, we're going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters of Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone."

A brief teaser video was shared that showcases some of the others who will be participating in the event. David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts movies, will all be reading chapters from the book. J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to share the news and said the following.

"Some very lovely people have done a wonderful thing."

Getting Daniel Radcliffe for the first installment is undeniably appropriate and a treat for Harry Potter fans at the perfect time. Daniel Radcliffe portrayed Harry Potter in all eight movies over the course of a decade, cementing him as a massive part of this world for eternity. Even for those who have read the books repeatedly, having the face of the franchise read the first immortal words that launched the entire thing adds something to it. Given that there are 17 chapters, there is room for some more familiar faces from the movies to pop in as well.

J.K. Rowling's books have gone on to become some of the most successful of all time, selling more than 500 million copies worldwide. The movie franchise, including the Fantastic Beasts series, has grossed $9.1 billion globally to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in the works, with a five-movie arc mapped out. Unfortunately, given the widespread production shutdown, the movie may end up getting delayed, depending on how long this all lasts. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in a new way. Those who wish to check out the first installment of Harry Potter at Home with Daniel Radcliffe can head on over to WizardingWorld.com