Could we ever see Daniel Radcliffe back as Harry Potter? Specifically, is there a place for him in the Fantastic Beasts franchise? The actor isn't completely ruling it out, but he certainly doesn't think it's going to happen. Outside of logistical reasons (which we'll get into in a moment), Radcliffe isn't interested in being anchored to the same role again.

Daniel Radcliffe is currently promoting his upcoming movie Escape From Pretoria. During a recent interview, the actor was asked if he would return in one of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movies, which take place in the Harry Potter universe. Radcliffe had this to say about it.

"I don't think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something that I'm rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us. I'm happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I'm not saying that I'll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance."

It certainly seems like it would have been easy for Daniel Radcliffe to continue doing big franchise movies or blockbusters after Harry Potter wrapped up with The Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011. Instead, the actor has starred in a wide range of smaller movies including Swiss Army Man, Kill Your Darlings and the upcoming Guns Akimbo. It seems there is a good reason for that as he doesn't want to be anchored to something for years to come.

Logistically speaking, it doesn't make much sense for Harry to show up in the Fantastic Beasts movies. Production is gearing up to begin sometime this year on Fantastic Beasts 3, which will once again center on the adventures of Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander. The series, written by Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling, takes place decades before the events of the Harry Potter movies. With that, it would make little sense to bring back Daniel Radcliffe. That said, who knows what the future holds?

Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling have a five-movie plan for Fantastic Beasts. Beyond that, the studio would undoubtedly love to continue the franchise in any way possible. An adaptation of The Cursed Child play has been ruled out, but if someone could find a way to bring some of the original cast back for a new movie, that would quite possibly be a license to print money. It would probably take a lot of convincing to get Daniel Radcliffe on board though. For now, fans can look forward to Fantastic Beasts 3, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. This news comes to us via Variety.