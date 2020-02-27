J.K. Rowling's supplemental short story collection The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook is going to have some familiar narrators. Harry Potter fans know Jim Dale as the iconic narrator of the franchise on audiobook. However, it won't be Dale's voice they hear in The Tales of Beedle the Bard since Audible has enlisted some stars from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts to read passages. This is pretty big news for Potter fans, especially since everyone has grown accustomed to Dale reading everything.

Jude Law reprises his performance as Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts franchise for The Tales of Beedle the Bard. Law reads "Dumbledore's notes on the stories, which are presented as traditional bedtime tales for wizarding families." Noma Dumezweni, who originally played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reads The Tale of the Three Brothers, which is about the origin of the Deathly Hallows. Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy on the big screen reads The Warlock's Hairy Heart, a story about a "magician who turns to dark arts to protect himself from love."

The Tales of Beedle the Bard impressive audiobook cast of narrators continues with Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley. She reads Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump, which is about a "calamitous meeting between a foolish king, a charlatan pretending to be a wizard, and an ordinary-seeming washerwoman who might be more powerful than either of them." Sally Mortemore, who played Madame Pince, reads J.K. Rowling's introduction to the book. Warwick Davis, aka, Professor Flitwick, reads The Wizard and the Hopping Pot. The story is about a "magical gift that ends up wreaking havoc." Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, reads The Fountain of Fair Fortune, a story about a "quest through an enchanted garden by three witches and one unlucky knight."

J.K. Rowling originally released The Tales of Beedle the Bard for charity. The author had the set limited to seven copies worldwide, which ended up fetching quite a lot of money. Amazon bought one of the copies for $4 million. The book was widely released a year later for all Harry Potter fans to enjoy. The normal print version's proceeds benefitted Rowling's charity Lumos and sales of the new Harry Potter audiobook will do the same. There is no information regarding future audiobook narrators at this time.

Audible will release The Tales of Beedle the Bard on March 31st, but Harry Potter fans can already go and pre-order the exciting audiobook. Fans know that the audio component is often just as important as the print and big screen versions of these stories, so hopefully other stars from the franchise can join Jim Dale in the future. With that said, there may be some purist fans out there who are bummed to hear that Dale was not included this time around. Whatever the case may be, you can head over to Audible to pre-order The Tales of Beedle the Bard.