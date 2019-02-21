More great Harry Potter news! Universal Orlando has announced that they are replacing the Dragon Challenge roller coasters with Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter shut down the Dragon Challenge roller coasters over a year ago, and fans have been wondering what was going to take its place ever since. Thankfully, we now know that we're getting a Hagrid-themed ride and that it is all set to officially open to the public on June 13th of this year, according to Universal Orlando.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be positioned on the Hogsmeade plot of land where the Dueling Dragons roller coaster was and "is an Intamin-constructed family-friendly roller coaster." It appears that since the ride is family-friendly, there will not be any loops or giant drops, which may come as a disappointment for some Harry Potter fans, but The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is meant for all ages to get in on some magical fun. With that being said, it's the design of the new ride that will more than likely make fans happy.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is obviously going to model itself after Hagrid and his beloved motorcycles with a sidecar. Guests at the Orlando park will be able to choose between the driver's seat and the sidecar. But here's where it gets even cooler. The ride will feature "some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures," and they aren't going to be some jumbo 3D screens with the characters talking to guests. Instead, they are all going to be constructed as animated puppets, which should be a lot better than just a giant TV screen.

Related: Fantastic Beasts 2 Is Lowest Scoring Harry Potter Movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Although Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opens in the middle of June, there might be some chances for fans to get a sneak peek before everybody else, so keep an eye out for promotions or contests that will allow for that sort of thing. Better yet, it might be time to hit up any friends that work at Universal Orlando and ask for the hook up because that is going to be one long line when it finally opens later this year.

With Universal Orlando doing some touchups to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, fans are beginning to wonder if the Hollywood park will be getting any new upgrades in the near future. For now, there isn't anything planned except for the introduction of the new wand magic experiences, authentic costume replicas, lunchtime menu items, and the return of The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle. However, the Jurassic World ride will be opening this year and California residents also have Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening up at Disneyland this summer, which will also be a huge deal. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure news was first reported by the Orlando Weekly.