Cue the Rocky theme! This is my, I mean, our time to shine! We all knew my, OUR (!) limitless Harry Potter knowledge would one day make us the envy of all our Muggle friends! Grab your wand, your 'Hogwarts: A History,' and your broomstick, and swoop into the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses first look!

Look at The Great Hall set! Feast your eyes on Helen Mirren Dumbledoring it up center stage! It is imperative that I own one of those sweaters! This article WILL have too many exclamation points! Alright, I've taken a moment, had a few sips of pumpkin juice, and gathered myself. Let's put down our parchment and quills to discuss the limited series games show, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, that will declare the definitive wizard of all things Potter. Muggles can play along at home, and the winner takes home the House Cup!

Here's what Mirren had to say about it. "I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration. The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world."

Warner Bros. has recently registered the following URL addresses: HogwartsTournamentOfHouses.com and HpHogwartsTournamentOfHouses.com. Might they be used to play along? I will finally not only be able to use my awe-inspiring encyclopedic knowledge of all things Harry Potter, I cannot wait to lord it over my bafflingly-unimpressed friends! My mom says they're just jealous.

Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults announced, "All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"

"We're creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there's no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms."

"To celebrate our dedicated fans who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be a four-part competition ending with a retrospective special, all celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. It's sure to be an entertaining competition. The age limit is 14 and up. Who's going to be the wizard wizard? I'm changing my nickname. Tune in to Cartoon Network's ACME Night and TBS for the four-part competition event beginning November 28, with a new episode debuting every Sunday through December 19. It will then be made available on HBO Max. Accio, remote!