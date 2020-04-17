A few lucky fans of the Wizarding World have the chance to put $1,000 extra dollars in their pockets during the quarantine. EDsmart is looking for up to five Harry Potter fans to binge every single movie in the franchise, including both Fantastic Beasts spin-offs. Aside from the cash, each selected individual will also receive up to $200 worth of merchandise and swag to help them get through the marathon.

The marathon consists of ten movies in all, totaling just over 25 hours. Sorcerer's Stone, Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2, as well as Fantastic Beasts Movies Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald. That breaks down to $41.50 per hour, which is a pretty solid rate to sit around and watch movies. Those who are selected will be asked to document their experience on social media. Per EDsmart, here is what they are looking for.

"The person we're looking for is not only a Harry Potter fan, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who would be thrilled to live-tweet or live stream their Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts movie marathon experience while tagging getedsmart and/or #getedsmart. The only requirements are that you are 18 years old or older, eligible to work in the United States, and an active social media user. If you're hired, simply sit down in your favorite movie-watching location, watch the movies, grub, and post it on your social media platform or live stream. Once the magical marathon, live-tweeting and live streaming, etc. are over, we'll have you rank each movie and post it online."

The company will select up to five fans to participate. Those who are selected will receive, in addition to the cash payout, Harry Potter Butterbeer caramel corn packages, Harry Potter gummy candy slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans, chocolate frogs, a Harry Potter Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler and $100 Grubhub gift card. The top pick will also receive a copy of every Harry Potter movie on Blu-ray.

This has become an increasingly popular method of promotion for certain companies over the past couple of years. Similar binge-watching challenges with cash payouts were done for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a collection of Stephen King movies and the Fast & Furious franchise. But right now, in particular, people have some extra time to kill, and Harry Potter is one of the biggest franchises in history. So there will be no shortage of people interested.

Anyone who wishes to apply can do so between now and May 15. Applicants simply need to fill out a form and provide a response of roughly 200 words explaining why they should be selected. For more information, or to throw your hat in the ring, head on over to EDSmart.org.