Every single Harry Potter movie is returning to theaters later this month. The best part? Tickets are very cheap. Cinemark is hosting an event called Wizarding World XD Week. During the event, they will screen all of the movies from the franchise, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, on their Cinemark XD screens. Essentially, XD is their version of IMAX, which features a premium label large-format experience with enriched color and immersive surround sound. So not only can you see the movies again, the experience should be quite good.

The Wizarding World event takes place from August 31 through September 6. Those who want to attend can either buy a festival pass, which grants access to all nine movies throughout the week. Or, individual tickets for the Harry Potter movie or movies of one's choosing can be purchased for $5 each. The only possible downside is that Cinemark XD isn't available at all of their locations. So those who don't live near an XD screen may be out of luck, unfortunately.

Purchasing the festival pass comes with some additional benefits. The pass includes a free collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through November 30 and a commemorative festival badge, exclusively for Wizarding World XD Week Festival Pass Holders. Tickets for the event are on sale now and the theater chain warns that there is limited availability of festival passes at each location. Seating is also granted on a first come, first serve basis for festival pass holders.

J.K. Rowling created one of the most successful entertainment brands in history with Harry Potter. The books themselves would be considered a triumphant success, but the movie adaptations proved to be ridiculously successful as well. The eight Harry Potter movies, which star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the trio Harry, Hermione and Ron, grossed a total of $7.7 billion worldwide. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Theme proved to be a worthy continuation, grossing $812 million during its run. This Wizarding World event should also do a fine job of building some additional hype for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which hits theaters in November. This is just the second in a planned series of five movies, so there's plenty more magic where that came from.

The event is taking place in honor to celebrate the 20th anniversary release of the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was initially released in the U.S. in September 1998. Though, it did first arrive in the U.K. a year prior in June 1997 under the name Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Those who purchase a festival pass can pick them up at Cinemark locations starting on August 25. Festival pass holders can also begin reserving their seats for showings of the Harry Potter movies at that time. For more information, including participating locations, and to purchase tickets, head on over to Cinemark.