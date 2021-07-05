Coming up to the 10th anniversary of the final movie in the Harry Potter franchise, it is clear that some have been getting itchy feet to give the fantasy a kickstart and reboot the whole story again. With rumors that HBO Max want to use the franchise as a cornerstone of their future productions, it is unlikely to be too long before we have TV series' and movie remakes galore to contend with, but one person who doesn't seem to think that it is necessary is Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the original movies. In a recent interview with People, she said that the movies sat just fine as they are and although she loves the people she worked with, as far as she is concerned the hugely successful series should remain in the past.

While J.K. Rowling may have ruled out any more Harry Potter books, although she did create the Fantastic Beasts movies which are pretty much there, remakes and reboots are a whole other prospect, not needing any new material to be created. When it comes to the cast of the original movies, many of them have been asked whether they would be interested in a new foray into the Wizarding World, with a mixed response.

In her People interview, Bonnie Wright said, "I would hope that they keep it as it was. I think it's like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different... For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it's properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts... At the same time, I love the experience so much. And I know that the production and all of us would do it so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant."

In a previous interview with People, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton was more enthused about a possible return to the franchise. He said, "If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton told the outlet. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted." "I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on.' I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?' First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same. Also, we're all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it's [even] more popular [now]. We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."

While HBO Max are keen to follow in the footsteps of Disney+ with their expansive array of Star Wars and Marvel TV shows, they are looking to tap into the Warner Bros. franchises at their disposal. While they do have a number of viable options, it is clear that the Harry Potter saga is certainly their biggest opportunity and it is surely only a matter of time before they move forward with some new directions for the boy wizard and his friends.